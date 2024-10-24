Jackson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.93. 1,065,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,157,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.54 and its 200-day moving average is $241.27. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

