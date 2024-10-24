Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,543 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. KLA comprises 2.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in KLA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $280,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of KLA by 24.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC traded up $5.31 on Thursday, hitting $669.94. 211,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $764.03 and its 200-day moving average is $764.02. The company has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $452.01 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.57.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

