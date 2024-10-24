James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.78), with a volume of 8374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.92).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 259.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 292.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.56.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

