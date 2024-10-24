JCIC Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6,188.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KP Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 66.7% during the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of ASML by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 5,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 169.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $708.62 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $581.57 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $825.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $910.74.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.