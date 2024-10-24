JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $537,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,523,000 after acquiring an additional 670,164 shares during the period. Madrone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after purchasing an additional 534,143 shares during the period. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,523,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,124,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,640,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,180,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the period.

VT opened at $118.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $113.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

