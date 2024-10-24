JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.28 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.76 and its 200 day moving average is $209.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.