JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNS. Oppenheimer raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 81.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 39,803,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,177. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.14. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

