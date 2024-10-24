Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.64 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 149.50 ($1.94). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 150.60 ($1.96), with a volume of 692,717 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 185 ($2.40) to GBX 195 ($2.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 205 ($2.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £596.88 million, a PE ratio of 2,057.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

