Joseph Anthony Ferraro Sells 320 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $19,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,300.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 45.7% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Catalent by 25.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 4,466.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

