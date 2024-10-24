K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.07 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 61.07 ($0.79), with a volume of 481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.84).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.90. The stock has a market cap of £28.84 million, a PE ratio of -1,290.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at K3 Business Technology Group

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 26,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £18,441.50 ($23,943.78). Insiders have acquired a total of 98,790 shares of company stock worth $6,915,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Solutions segments.

