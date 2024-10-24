K92 Mining FY2025 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Price Performance

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$9.42 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$9.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.07.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.48 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.24%.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.