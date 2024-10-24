KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion.

KBR Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 508,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,151. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that KBR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on KBR

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.