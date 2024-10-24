Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 1,036 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 3.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,327,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Unilever by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.65 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

