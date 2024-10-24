KeyCorp Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,500.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,451.94.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,357.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $811.42 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,363.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,306.84.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.