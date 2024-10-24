Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $151.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $153.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Shares of KMB opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.63 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 55.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Busey Bank boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

