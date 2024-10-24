Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

KNX stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,459.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at $892,459.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,520.1% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,293,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,011 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,728.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,068,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 807,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,133,000 after purchasing an additional 744,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

