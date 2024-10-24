Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE KNX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.94. 3,793,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.10%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,852,228.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

