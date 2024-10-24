Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $141-151 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.30 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum raised Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KN traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.22. 901,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,005. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. Knowles has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $120,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,112.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $217,490.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,051.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $120,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,112.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,748 shares of company stock worth $530,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Articles

