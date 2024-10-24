Kooth (LON:KOO) Shares Down 15.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) traded down 15.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.47). 106,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 58,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.93).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOO. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.53) target price on shares of Kooth in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.66) price objective on shares of Kooth in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,541.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 308.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 301.08.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.

