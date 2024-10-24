Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $7.80. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 20,791 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEP

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 11.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.