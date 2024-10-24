Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 64 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FDS traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $461.75. 23,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.34 and a 200 day moving average of $428.61. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,432.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.