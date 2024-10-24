Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,058,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Down 5.0 %

HAS stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.84. 354,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

