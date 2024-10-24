Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.62. 3,783,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753,418. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.