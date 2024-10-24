Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $64.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

