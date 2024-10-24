Leerink Partnrs Estimates Danaher’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.28.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $256.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.43. Danaher has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 14.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 4.9% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

