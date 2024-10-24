Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $624.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $575.00 to $624.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $580.00.

LII opened at $609.74 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $334.53 and a 52-week high of $627.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $590.77 and a 200 day moving average of $542.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,458.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,458.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock worth $7,563,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lennox International by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 403.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

