Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $656.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $648.00 to $656.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lennox International from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $573.83.

NYSE:LII opened at $609.74 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $334.53 and a 12-month high of $627.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.21.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,608. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,608. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,549.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Lennox International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lennox International by 388.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 403.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

