Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.76

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.72 million and $6.76 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,954,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

