Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.71) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 56.86 ($0.74).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

About Lloyds Banking Group

Shares of LON LLOY traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 62.12 ($0.81). 988,842,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,060,813. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 39.54 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.47 ($0.82). The company has a market cap of £38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.53.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

