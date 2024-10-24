Lufax (NYSE:LU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. Lufax had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $789.93 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Lufax stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. Lufax has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.20 target price on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

