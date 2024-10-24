Lumia (LUMIA) Price Down 18% Over Last Week

Lumia (LUMIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Lumia has a market capitalization of $84.06 million and $10.38 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumia token can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001654 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lumia has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumia Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,904,574 tokens. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. Lumia’s official website is lumia.org. Lumia’s official message board is blog.lumia.org.

Buying and Selling Lumia

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency . Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 74,904,574.97127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 1.14223178 USD and is down -5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $16,063,169.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumia using one of the exchanges listed above.

