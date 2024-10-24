Mason & Associates Inc Has $594,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mason & Associates Inc cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.47.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,719. The company has a market capitalization of $334.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $199.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.