MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MaxLinear updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
MaxLinear Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE MXL traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,859,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,699. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.83.
Insider Transactions at MaxLinear
In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu bought 108,303 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,883,264.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on MaxLinear
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MaxLinear
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.