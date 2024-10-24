MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MaxLinear updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE MXL traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,859,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,699. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.83.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu bought 108,303 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,883,264.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

