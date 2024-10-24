McAdam LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.59 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

