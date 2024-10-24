McAdam LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

