Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Trading Up 1.3% After Dividend Announcement

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.2826 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Megaworld’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Megaworld Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

About Megaworld

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and leasing of real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces.

