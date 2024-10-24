Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805,571 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.4% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $244,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,029. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.80 and a 1-year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

