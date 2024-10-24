MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $16.99. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 25,582 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

