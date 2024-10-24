Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. 24,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

