Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 436,349 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

