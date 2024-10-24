Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.49 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 143.30 ($1.86). Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 144.50 ($1.88), with a volume of 258,441 shares traded.

Montanaro European Smaller Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £275.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,826.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Insider Activity

In other Montanaro European Smaller news, insider Caroline Roxburgh purchased 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £9,939.75 ($12,905.41). Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Montanaro European Smaller

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

