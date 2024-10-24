Monte Financial Group LLC Buys 1,883 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,633.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $286.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

