Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,211,473.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.1 %

ABG traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,463. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $277.13. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.95 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Asbury Automotive Group

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.