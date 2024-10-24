Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 532 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Arcellx worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 185,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,017,000 after purchasing an additional 167,037 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arcellx by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,514,000 after purchasing an additional 84,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACLX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $83.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Arcellx in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $88.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,212. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -84.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $97.54.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 37.23%. The business’s revenue was up 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,502.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $92,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,502.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

