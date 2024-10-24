Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 27,123 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter worth about $635,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $204,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enerpac Tool Group

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $85,601.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 0.9 %

EPAC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.63%.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

