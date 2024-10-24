Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Northern Trust by 343.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,052.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.29. The stock had a trading volume of 510,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,555. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

