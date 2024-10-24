MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $167.00. The company had a trading volume of 264,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,777. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.09. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $153.00 and a 12-month high of $200.60.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,117. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. William Blair raised MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSA

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.