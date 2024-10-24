National Bank Holdings Co. (NBHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

National Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. National Bank has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.85.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 3,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $163,162.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,021.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 16,063 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $696,170.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,026 shares in the company, valued at $11,096,166.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,192 shares of company stock worth $4,431,998. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

