National Bankshares Boosts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$9.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REAL. Cormark raised their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.32.

Real Matters stock traded down C$0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,170. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$552.19 million, a PE ratio of 189.00, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Real Matters news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$747,351.94. In other news, Director Loren Cooke sold 28,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$249,855.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$991.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$747,351.94. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,016. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

