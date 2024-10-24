Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 million, a P/E ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

